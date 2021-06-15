CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition by 534,675.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 534,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 534,675 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition by 321.0% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 421,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 321,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,219,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 200,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Alussa Energy Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALUS opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alussa Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alussa Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.