CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 5,474 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,636,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 795.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Shares of SILJ opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

