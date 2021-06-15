CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys New Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 63,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Zynga by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,411,000 after buying an additional 881,286 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynga by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after buying an additional 1,416,074 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $45,041,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.10.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $304,485.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,655.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,962.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 692,270 shares of company stock valued at $7,179,488 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

