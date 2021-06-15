CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $630,000 in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,201 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 24.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

