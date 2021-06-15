CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 37.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,238,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,391.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,417.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $971.00 and a one year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,663.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

