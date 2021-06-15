CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 10,828 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 64.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in América Móvil during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMX opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.70.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

