CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 10,966 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,966 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.45.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

