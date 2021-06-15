Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $10.88 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,292 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,904,588. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $7.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $610.50. The stock had a trading volume of 52,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,005,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.11 billion, a PE ratio of 617.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.70 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $651.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $467.86.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

