Cidel Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 257,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,666,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after buying an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after buying an additional 1,569,580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,580,000 after buying an additional 80,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $60.99. 34,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,426,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.28. The company has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.05.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

