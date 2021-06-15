Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 532 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after buying an additional 1,691,888 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.66. 211,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,683,834. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

