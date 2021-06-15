Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 57.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $120.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $124.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.49.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.