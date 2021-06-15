Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNNWF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS CNNWF opened at $1.25 on Friday. Cineworld Group has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

