Citigroup Begins Coverage on ITT (NYSE:ITT)

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITT. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.79. ITT has a twelve month low of $52.61 and a twelve month high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.