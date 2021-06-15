Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on ITT (NYSE:ITT)

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITT. Cowen upped their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. ITT has a 12 month low of $52.61 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 109.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.79.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in ITT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ITT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in ITT by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ITT by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ITT by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

