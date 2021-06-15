Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates Neutral Rating for (BTA.L) (LON:BTA)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their neutral rating on shares of (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded (BTA.L) to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised (BTA.L) to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut (BTA.L) to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 179 ($2.34).

