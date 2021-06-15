Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 413,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,080,000 after buying an additional 33,150 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 192,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,393,000 after purchasing an additional 73,087 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,834,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

NYSE:C opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.