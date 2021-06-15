Citigroup Raises Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $81.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PNR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.33. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $99,205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Pentair by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after buying an additional 761,328 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Pentair by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,749,000 after buying an additional 741,309 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Pentair by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,014,000 after buying an additional 556,527 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pentair by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after buying an additional 400,626 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

