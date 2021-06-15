Citizens Holding Plans Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

CIZN stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. Citizens has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $105.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.22.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

