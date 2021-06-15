Civic (CVC) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. Civic has a market cap of $181.98 million and approximately $29.15 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civic has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Civic coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00064258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.60 or 0.00796392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00085435 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.94 or 0.07953734 BTC.

About Civic

CVC is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

