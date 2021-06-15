Claire Miles Buys 7,000 Shares of Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) Stock

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) insider Claire Miles purchased 7,000 shares of Biffa stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £20,510 ($26,796.45).

Shares of BIFF opened at GBX 293.50 ($3.83) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £896.96 million and a P/E ratio of -21.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 281.05. Biffa plc has a 1 year low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 321 ($4.19).

BIFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Biffa from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Biffa in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biffa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 289 ($3.78).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

