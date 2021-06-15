Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) PT Raised to $3.00 at Morgan Stanley

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.54.

NYSE:CCO opened at $2.90 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

