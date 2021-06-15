CM Management LLC Acquires 35,000 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

CM Management LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 233.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Heron Therapeutics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

HRTX traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $15.77. 1,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,475. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560. 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

