CM Management LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

CM Management LLC bought a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. CM Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Arko as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARKO shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arko in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ:ARKO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. 103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34. Arko Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 0.13.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

