CM Management LLC Takes Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 120,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

TEVA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. 17,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,079,419. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

