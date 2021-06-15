CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.830-2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-2.870 EPS.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $60.38. The stock had a trading volume of 20,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,084. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.96. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

