Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of CGGGF opened at $0.94 on Friday. Coats Group has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.01.

