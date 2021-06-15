Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.41

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.41 and last traded at $62.41, with a volume of 1349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.75.

CCEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $212,065,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $216,646,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $71,326,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,301,000 after buying an additional 1,219,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $58,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.