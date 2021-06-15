Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the May 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCHGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

CCHGY remained flat at $$37.18 during trading on Tuesday. 63 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.