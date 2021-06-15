Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Coverage Initiated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.23. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.46.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 479.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cocrystal Pharma news, major shareholder Raymond F. Schinazi sold 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $1,696,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,674,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,641,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COCP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $1,505,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,254,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 304,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.