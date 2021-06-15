Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

Shares of CODA stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.36. Coda Octopus Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a report on Monday.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

