Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Shares Down 7.1%

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.31 and last traded at $23.74. Approximately 917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

CDAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $523.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

