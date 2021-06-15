Cognyte Software (CGNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 22nd. Analysts expect Cognyte Software to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $124.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.75 million. On average, analysts expect Cognyte Software to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.00.
Cognyte Software Company Profile
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.
