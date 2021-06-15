Cognyte Software (CGNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 22nd. Analysts expect Cognyte Software to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $124.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.75 million. On average, analysts expect Cognyte Software to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.