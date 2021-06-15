Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3,417.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,908 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Northrop Grumman worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, American Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $1,574,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,280. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

