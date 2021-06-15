Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys 249,676 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 687.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 249,676 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.9% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $58.17. 210,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,210,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.