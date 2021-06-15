Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,831.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,426 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $87,957,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $401.59. 14,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,636. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.61. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.52.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

