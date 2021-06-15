Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.01. The company has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

