Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Position Reduced by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC cut its position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,646 shares during the period. Columbia Financial comprises 0.8% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 72,469.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 52,178 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 90,139 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:CLBK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,668. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.74. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. Research analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

