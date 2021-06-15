Comerica Incorporated to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a report released on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point upped their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

CMA stock opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

