Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth $568,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter worth $679,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth $997,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CONX alerts:

NASDAQ:CONX opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. CONX Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.