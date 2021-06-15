Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $146,000 Position in Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Riverview Financial were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Riverview Financial during the first quarter worth $405,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Riverview Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 82,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Riverview Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 588,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares in the last quarter. 21.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVE opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.18. Riverview Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

