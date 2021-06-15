Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $112,000 in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $925,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $872.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.79 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Westport Fuel Systems Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

