Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $168,000 in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

TGP stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Teekay LNG Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.94%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.