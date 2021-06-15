Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter worth about $12,210,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KODK opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

