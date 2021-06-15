Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRO. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 53,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter.

NRO opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $5.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

