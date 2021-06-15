Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 34,348 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 247.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,348 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.91.

SBA Communications stock opened at $320.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.63. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.17 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

