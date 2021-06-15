Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New $12.22 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $213.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.98. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

