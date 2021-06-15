Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after buying an additional 175,477 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $219.01 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

