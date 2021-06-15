Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 296.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,922 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $14,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after buying an additional 1,043,722 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,472,000 after buying an additional 579,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,915,000 after buying an additional 148,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,007,000 after buying an additional 250,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,608,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.12.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

