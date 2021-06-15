Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP Sells $95,205.66 in Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 34,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,489. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. Analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,615,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $4,849,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

