Comparing Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) and Its Peers

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALGS) is one of 199 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Aligos Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Aligos Therapeutics Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics N/A -$108.54 million -2.87 Aligos Therapeutics Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 22.52

Aligos Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aligos Therapeutics. Aligos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aligos Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aligos Therapeutics Competitors 1116 4442 9797 185 2.58

Aligos Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.54%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 29.75%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aligos Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB. The company is also developing ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide to decrease HBsAg levels; and ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-Ã agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. In addition, it is developing siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, as well as ALG-125097 and ALG-125819, demonstrated potent inhibition of HBsAg release from HBV-infected cells. The company has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting SARS-CoV-2; and research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

